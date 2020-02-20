Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of WD-40 worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 10,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.88. 1,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average is $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

