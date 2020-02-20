Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 638,803 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.91% of Ribbon Communications worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 344,333 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,760. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.