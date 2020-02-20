Rimbit (RBT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $56,853.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Rimbit has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001770 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Rimbit

RBT is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums . The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

