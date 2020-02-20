Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,883,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 6,706,593 shares.The stock last traded at $0.21 and had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.