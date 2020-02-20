RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.99, 61,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 27,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile (NYSE:RMI)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

