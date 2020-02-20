Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 184 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 60.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.82. 12,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several research firms have commented on DNKN. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

