Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 32,566 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 24,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,872. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

