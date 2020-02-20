Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.52 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.50% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ETH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 4,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,020. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

