Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.69 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 741.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $522,629.44. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 617,780 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,433.

LSXMA traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 31,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.