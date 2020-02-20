Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,175 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

NYSE A traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

