Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.31. 37,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,200. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

