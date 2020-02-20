Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Sanderson Farms worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.23. 3,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $111.77 and a one year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

