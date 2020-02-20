Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,606 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.57.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $236.94. 10,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average is $236.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

