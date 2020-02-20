Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $84.47. 200,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,734. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

