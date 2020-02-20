Robert E. Creager Buys 8,981 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of USAK stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
