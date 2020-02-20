Robert E. Creager Buys 8,981 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $51,191.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 24.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 79.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

