Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,537.00, a P/E/G ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

