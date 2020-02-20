Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.77

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 1414289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $301.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

