Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,021 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,274. The company has a market cap of $266.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.97. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

