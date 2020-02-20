Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,865 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $90,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.