Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 20,703,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,003,443. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

