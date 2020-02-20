Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638,025 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of KT worth $27,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 5.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 758,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,681,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KT by 955.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 67.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 415,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,344. KT Corp has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Corp (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.