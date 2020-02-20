Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,663,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,710. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,914,075.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,613 shares of company stock valued at $29,021,835. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

