Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

ROST stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.96. Ross Stores has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,675,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

