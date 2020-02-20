Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, approximately 329 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rostelecom OJSC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

