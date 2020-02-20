Roth Capital Raises Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target to

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STMP. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $62.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.63. 432,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,969. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $204.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,459,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

