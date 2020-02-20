Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBS. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

RBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 301,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,305. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.