Royce & Associates LP Buys 2,727 Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.64% of Care.com worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Care.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Care.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Care.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Care.com by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

CRCM remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Thursday. Care.com Inc has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRCM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

