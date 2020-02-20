Royce & Associates LP Has $2.87 Million Stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,689 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $60,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $13,928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,461,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,987,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

