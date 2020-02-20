Royce & Associates LP Sells 179,136 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,136 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.67% of Timkensteel worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,715. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $254.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.54. Timkensteel Corp has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.