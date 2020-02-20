Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.59. 2,699,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

