Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.09% of Perceptron worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCP. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.02. Perceptron, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

