Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General by 447.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 86.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury General by 30.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE MCY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.