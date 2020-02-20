RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $283,772.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $164.97. 1,260,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,012. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

