RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.07-1.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,694. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.