RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.07-1.11 for the period.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

