Rubycoin (RBY) Price Hits $0.0505 on Top Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006042 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,465,862 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

