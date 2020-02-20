Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 20,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$18,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,320,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,582,019.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$1,140.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$10,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$4,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$4,200.00.

Shares of RUP traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million and a P/E ratio of -40.87. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

