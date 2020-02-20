Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $17,910,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 157.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.