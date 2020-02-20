Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

