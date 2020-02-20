Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,593 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Shares of MKSI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

