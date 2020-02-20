Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Stamps.com worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $298,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock traded up $48.26 on Thursday, hitting $143.72. 1,053,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,969. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $204.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STMP. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

