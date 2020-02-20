Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXT shares. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $55.75. 6,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

