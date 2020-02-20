Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Knoll worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Knoll by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Knoll by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

KNL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

KNL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

