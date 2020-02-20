Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

