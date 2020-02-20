Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.89. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $828.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

