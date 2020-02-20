SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nord/LB raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

SAFRY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 65,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,815. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. SAFRAN/ADR has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

