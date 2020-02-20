Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 781,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 753,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,857 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

