salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $639,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,716 shares of company stock worth $83,973,360 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.48. 4,195,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,089. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $193.92. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.82, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

