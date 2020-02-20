salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a news impact score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.77.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $193.36. 5,449,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,102. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.70, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $80,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,716 shares of company stock valued at $83,973,360 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

