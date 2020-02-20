Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) Shares Up 3.6%

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.81), 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.68).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

In other Samuel Heath and Sons news, insider Martin Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,275.19).

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

